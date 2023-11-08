Ray Lovato Recycling upgrades to new baler equipment

November 8, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff/Press Release

The Ray Lovato Recycling Center will begin the installation of a new baler and feed conveyor. According to a press release, the piece of equipment is a $145,000 investment and will replace the old baler that has been in use for over 20 years. The installation of the new baler is expected to be completed by the end of the day tomorrow.

While the recycling center will remain open during this installation, the public is asked not to bring cardboard to the center until Friday or this weekend.

“The Recycling Center Board is beyond ecstatic to see this day arrive for the future of recycling in Sweetwater County, stated Board President Devon Brubaker. “While this investment is just the beginning of what is needed to truly revolutionize recycling services in Sweetwater County, it is a critical first step.”

Brubaker added, “With the support of so many donors, financial support from the Sweetwater County Solid Waste District #1 and the City of Rock Springs, and the dedication of our volunteer Board, today is a monumental moment in the growth trajectory of the Center.”

Brubaker, on behalf of the board, also thanked contributions from the Kim and Jody Brown Family Foundation, as well as dozens of donations from community members, organizations, and businesses including Jackman Construction, Western Midstream, and Wyoming Waste Systems.

Residents are invited to join the Recycling Center Board, staff, and Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the new equipment installation on Friday, November 17, at 2 p.m.