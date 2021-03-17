Ray Lovato to discontinue commercial cardboard recycling service

Advertisement

March 17, 2021 — Today, in a letter sent to many local businesses and members of the Rock Springs City Council, the Ray Lovato Recycling Center gave notice they will be phasing out their commercial cardboard pickup service over the next couple of weeks. While the commercial pickup service will be stopping, the current cardboard dropoff service at the Ray Lovato Recycling location will continue to operate.

Advertisement

According to the letter, the Ray Lovato Recycling Center Board of Directors recently evaluated the commercial cardboard pick-up service and other services offered and found the commercial cardboard program is not cost-effective.

The plan was to terminate the commercial pickup service at the end of June, but the letter stated, “However, our early 1990’s trash truck is no longer in service, and the costs to repair it are beyond our financial resources. Therefore, over the next couple of weeks, the Ray Lovato Recycling Center will no longer be offering commercial cardboard pick-up service.”

The letter pointed out that Wyoming Waste Services is now offering a commercial cardboard pickup service in Rock Springs. The Recycling Center will continue servicing existing cardboard containers until Wyoming Waste coordinates replacements.