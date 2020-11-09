Raymond “Ray” L. Black (March 20, 1931 – November 7, 2020)

Raymond “Ray” L. Black, 89, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a life-long resident of Wyoming.

Mr. Black was born March 20, 1931 in Kemmerer, Wyoming; the son of Harry James Black and Marie Guerina Anelli.

He attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1949 graduate of Rock Springs High School. Ray also attended technical schools during his career at Mountain Bell.

Mr. Black married Ann Bersche; they had four children, and later divorced. Later, he married Shirley Emery Miller on November 10, 1971 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Ray served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and was Honorably Discharged in 1955.

He worked for Mountain Bell for 32 years until his retirement in 1982 as a Communication Supervisor. Ray was also co-owner of Advance Tele-Systems, and retired for the second time in 1992.

Mr. Black was a member of the Episcopal Church.

Ray was a member of: R.S. Lodge #12 A.F.A.M; Scottish Rite; Korein Temple of Shrine; R.S. Shrine Club, and was Treasurer for 22 years; B.P.O.E. #624; American Legion Archie Hay Post 24; 20-year member of Rotary; and Hospital Auxiliary where he installed lifeline phones and jacks.

He enjoyed restoring old cars, spending time at their cabin in Pinedale, fishing, boating, and spending time with the family cats; Sammie, Peanuts, and Brownie.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley E. Black of Rock Springs; four sons, James C. Black and wife Kathy of Topsham, Maine; Denis A. Black and wife Lynette of Merritts Island, Florida; Ray P. Black and wife Mary Beth of Worland, Wyoming; William H. Miller and wife Beverly of Rock Springs; two daughters, Lory A. August and husband Dan of Worland, Wyoming; Cathy J. Flansburg of Rock Springs; 19 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; as well as several cousins.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents, one grandson, James Black; and one son-in-law, Robert Flansburg.

The family respectfully requests donations in Ray’s memory be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 1275 E. Fairfax Road, Salt Lake City, Utah 84103.

Following Cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted in 2021.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com