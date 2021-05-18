RS Chamber poll surveyed members on Congresswoman Cheney’s actions

May 18, 2021 — The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce has released the results of a survey of its membership concerning Wyoming Republican Representative Liz Cheney’s. Last Wednesday, Cheney was voted out of her Republican leadership position in the U.S. House of Representatives. She was one of seven Republicans to vote in favor of the impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

Fifty-one percent of those responding to the survey disagreed with Cheney’s recent actions and supported her removal from her U.S. House of Representative leadership position, and believe she should be removed from office. Thirty-nine percent agreed with Cheney and supported her recent actions. Seven percent disagreed with her recent actions but felt Cheney should continue to represent Wyoming. Three percent fundamentally agree with her actions but believe she should be removed from office.

According to the Rock Springs Chamber, 41 percent of its membership responded to the survey.