‘Re-open Wyoming’ rallies planned today around the state

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 24, 2020) — A “Re-open Wyoming” rally is scheduled to take place this afternoon in Cheyenne at the Wyoming Capitol Building. According to a post on the group’s Facebook page, the event is schedule to take place at 4 p.m. This will be the second “Re-open Wyoming” rally this week in Cheyenne. The first one took place last Tuesday.

Advertisement

The Facebook page also lists “Re-open Wyoming” rallies taking place today in Jackson, North Lincoln County, Casper, Lander, Thermopolis, Cody, Gillette, and Evanston.

Yesterday, Governor Mark Gordon addressed Wyoming citizens and let them know the easing of restrictions in Wyoming “will not be a light switch.” It was reiterated this process will take time and may fluctuate in counties of Wyoming depending on local health conditions in each county.

Advertisement

Gordon said the process will be “slow and incremental steps of how to ease these restrictions in Wyoming.” The Public Health Orders put in place for April 30 will modified and will allow for the state to move into its next phase. “The new orders which we plan to release next week will continue through May 15 with some easing on restrictions on certain business,” Gordon said. Businesses that may be allowed to be open with new orders with operation modifications to protect health of customers and employees will include barbershops, cosmetologists, and gyms.

As far as restaurants and bars are concerned, Gordon stated they are continuing to refine their plans to address these types of businesses.