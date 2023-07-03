Rebel Wind takes the stage for week 5 of the Concert in the Park series

Photo courtesy of Rebel Wind

Jesse Rivera, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — This week will mark the fifth week of the Concert in the Park series, where the band Rebel Wind will be performing. The concert takes place in Bunning Park and will begin at 7 p.m.

Rebel Wind will be visiting us from Colorado, which is their primary location. The band consists of only two members. Angela Perry and Steve Paul, who harmonize together, while Paul also plays the guitar. Perry and Paul are both songwriters. In a recent interview, Perry informed the media that the audience can expect to hear some original music that is set to be released later this year. Rebel Wind considers their music to be “Americana”, however, they also play what is called Heartland-Rock as well as some Country music added to the mix.

Perry and Paul formed Rebel Wind about a year ago as they toured around the Midwest. They are currently working hard in the recording studio to release some new tracks to the public, with one set to release on August 18, 2023. Perry and Paul met through a master class that they were taking. It was at this time that Perry and Paul came together and began singing. Ultimately in the end, the two artists had found they connected well and decided to move forward with Rebel Wind.

In a recent interview, Perry had expressed how Rock Springs came to be a special place to perform through their opportunity to play at the local assisted living facilities such as Deer Trail Assisted Living. Their passion for playing in these environments Perry says is to be able to play for those who need it most.