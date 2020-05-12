Rebroadcast of Cowgirl Basketball 2007 WNIT win featured in “Cowgirl Capsule”

LARAMIE, WYOMING (May 12, 2020) — University of Wyoming Athletics “Cowgirl Capsule” for this week will feature a rebroadcast of Wyoming Cowgirl Basketball’s 2007 Women’s National Invitation Tournament championship victory over Wisconsin in the Arena-Auditorium.

The television rebroadcast will be made available for fans for free on the University of Wyoming official Facebook page @wyoathletics on Wednesday, May 13 at 7 p.m., Mountain Time.

It was a dream season for the Cowgirls that was capped by the program’s first WNIT Postseason Championships.

The Cowgirls racked up 21 wins during the regular season, tying for second in the Mountain West, but just missed out on an NCAA Tournament bid. Instead, Wyoming stayed home and play in front of more than 15,000 fans in the final game of the tournament.

On their way to the championship, the Cowgirls held off Oregon as the Ducks pushed with a late comeback, and outlasted Kansas State in a triple overtime thriller.

The Cowgirls started fast, jumping out to a 4-0 lead thanks to buckets by tournament MVP Hanna Zavecz and Jodi Bolerjack. However, the Badgers kept it close as the two teams battled to a 14-14 tie with 11:18 to play in the first half.

Bolerjack converted an old-fashioned three-point play to give UW the 17-14 lead, and Wyoming never trailed again. Wisconsin’s Jolene Anderson hit a three with 7:32 to go in the first half to pull the Badgers within two, 22-20.

However, the Cowgirls used a 9-2 run to go up 31-22. Then, Wyoming built a 13-point halftime lead as a layup by Elisabeth Dissen capped an 8-2 run in the final 2:09 of first-half action.

he Badgers scored first to open the second half, but put in seven points in the first six minutes, as Wyoming jumped out to a 55-33 lead after a layup by Dominique Sisk, their largest lead of the game.

Wisconsin used an 11-0 run to get its deficit back to just 11 points at 55-44, but Justyna Podziemska found Rebecca Vanderjagt for a layup to stop Wyoming’s scoreless streak. A jumper by Wisconsin’s Janese Banks made it just a nine-point game with 7:49 remaining, 57-48, but Megan McGuffey and Podziemska teamed up to score six straight and build the lead back to 15, 63-48.

Another McGuffey layup capped a small, 7-2 run for Wyoming, putting the Cowgirls up by 20, 72-52, with just 2:21 to play. The Cowgirls would run out the clock and take the 16-point victory over Wisconsin, 72-56.

Former Cowgirl Justyna Podziemska will be available on Facebook during the Wednesday night telecast to share memories of the game with fans.