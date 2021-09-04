Rec. Center Ice Arena welcomes new supervisor

Photo courtesy of City of Rock Springs Facebook page

September 4, 2021 — The City of Rock Springs welcomed their new Rock Springs Family Recreation Center Ice Arena Supervisor. He is Adam Stio. Stio takes the place of Larry Elder, who retired earlier this year.

According to a post on the City of Rock Springs Facebook page, Stio served as the general manager for several teams that are a part of the Federal Prospects Hockey League, a professional ice hockey league with teams in the midwestern, southern, and northeastern United States. In addition, he has coached and played hockey for over 20 years.

The ice arena at the Family Recreation Center is scheduled to open on October 4th. Schedules for lessons, hockey, and public skate times will be announced in the coming weeks!