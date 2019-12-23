Recapping results of Tigers/Wolves basketball at the Flaming Gorge Classic

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 23, 2019) – The annual Flaming Gorge Classic basketball invitational wrapped up play Saturday in Rock Springs and Green River. The three-day tournament ran Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Green River and Rock Springs.

Advertisement

Here is how the local teams fared:

Green River Girls – Defeated Rawlins, defeated Bear Lake, ID, defeated Lyman, defeated Mountain View

Rock Springs Girls – Defeated Lyman, defeated Bear Lake, ID, defeated Pinedale

Green River Boys – Defeated Pinedale, defeated West Side ID, lost to Worland, lost to Bear Lake, ID

Rock Springs Boys- Lost to Mountain View, lost to Rawlins, defeated Thunder Basin, lost to Worland

Advertisement

All Wyoming state high school basketball games will resume play after the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.