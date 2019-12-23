Recapping results of Tigers/Wolves basketball at the Flaming Gorge Classic

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 23, 2019) – The annual Flaming Gorge Classic basketball invitational wrapped up play Saturday in Rock Springs and Green River. The three-day tournament ran Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Green River and Rock Springs.
Here is how the local teams fared:
Green River Girls – Defeated Rawlins, defeated Bear Lake, ID, defeated Lyman, defeated Mountain View
Rock Springs Girls – Defeated Lyman, defeated Bear Lake, ID, defeated Pinedale
Green River Boys – Defeated Pinedale, defeated West Side ID, lost to Worland, lost to Bear Lake, ID
Rock Springs Boys- Lost to Mountain View, lost to Rawlins, defeated Thunder Basin, lost to Worland
All Wyoming state high school basketball games will resume play after the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.