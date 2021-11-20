Recent RSPD alcohol compliance check of businesses has only a 61% success rate

November 20, 2021 — On November 15-17, 2021, the Rock Springs Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks of 36 businesses selling alcohol within the city limits. According to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page, only 22 of the 36 passed the check.

Advertisement

The employees who sold alcohol to the underage buyers were issued a citation for violating City Ordinance 3-223(1), Prohibited Sales of Liquor to Minors, with a fine of $310.

Wyoming State Statute requires law enforcement agencies to do alcohol compliance checks. The purpose of the checks is to ensure liquor license holders are working to prevent the sale of alcohol to purchasers under the age of 21.

A local volunteer participated in the compliance check. The volunteer was an adult and possessed a valid and legal driver’s license, shown to every seller who asked. The businesses and employees who successfully passed the compliance check earned a gift card for their diligence in preventing alcohol sales to underage purchasers.

The RSPD Facebook page has a completed list of businesses checked and the result.