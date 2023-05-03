Recent WY crash claims life of Casper resident

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

CASPER, WYOMING — On May 1, 2023, around 8:45 a.m., a fatal crash occurred at milepost 180 on US 20/26/87 east of Casper, Wyoming.

A 2002 Ford F-150 was headed west on US 20/26/87 and crossed the centerline colliding head-on with a 2018 Ford F-150.

The driver of the 2002 Ford has been identified as 34-year-old Casper, Wyoming, resident Kristofer Counts. Counts was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene. The juvenile passenger in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene.

The driver of the 2018 Ford has been identified as 28-year-old Glenrock, Wyoming, resident Aaron Henson. It was unknown if Henson was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was transported to Banner Wyoming Medical Center, where he later succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

Driver inattention and fatigue on the part of Counts are being investigated as possible contributing factors.

This is the 40th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2023 compared to 28 in 2022, 30 in 2021, and 25 in 2020.