Reception for Councilor Wendorf taking place Tuesday, May 19

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 18, 2020) — A reception will be held for Rock Springs City Councilor Glennise Wendorf on Tuesday, May 19, at 6 p.m., in the lobby outside the Rock Springs City Council Chambers. Wendorf announced in March she would be resigning effective Wednesday, May 20, as she and her husband will be relocating out of the state.

Kronski’s and punch will be provided at the reception. The reception will take place prior to Wendorf’s final City Council meeting.