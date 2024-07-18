Recipe Round-Up Food Drive & Fundraiser set for Saturday

July 18, 2024 – Wyo4News

The Food Bank of Sweetwater County is hosting the Recipe Round-Up Food Drive and Fundraiser this Saturday, July 20, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at its location at 90 Center Street, Rock Springs. The event is open to the public, with a suggested donation of $1 or more or a food donation for entry.

Attendees can participate in a silent auction, with items donated by local businesses. Nearly 20 local businesses have contributed items such as gift certificates, Yeti mugs, and a certificate for four tickets to the University of Wyoming Cowboy football game against San Diego State on October 12, 2024.

Monetary donations can be made by cash, check, or via the Food Bank’s website (www.foodbankswcty.org). In addition, the Food Bank is collecting recipes that include at least one canned item to create an e-cookbook. Recipes can be emailed to [email protected].

In addition, Max Bragg, a.k.a. The Snow Cone Man, will be on site in the Food Bank parking lot from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. He will be selling snow cones, cotton candy and soda pop.

Kathy Siler, Executive Director of the Food Bank of Sweetwater County, emphasized the community aspect of the event. “Join us on Saturday, July 20th, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. to support our Recipe Round-Up, Food Drive, and Fundraiser. Together, we can nourish our community and reduce food insecurity,” she said.