Record 14 counties with new COVID-19 cases Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 17, 2020) — A new daily high 14 Wyoming counties reported new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website. The previous one-day county high was 13 set on July 2.

Wyoming’s total case number is now 1,644, with 39 new cases reported by the WDH on Thursday. Sweetwater County was one of the 14 with a single new case. The county’s total reported case number is 147.

Advertisement

Yesterday also saw Sweetwater County’s death toll from the disease rise to two with the announced death of a Green River woman. (See story here). A Fremont County man’s COVID-19 death was also announced Thursday, bringing Wyoming’s total number of deaths from the virus to 24.

Teton County led the state in new cases Thursday with 11, Uinta County reported seven. Other counties seeing their totals rise were Albany, Big Horn, Carbon, Crook, Fremont, Laramie, Lincoln, Natrona, Park, Sheridan, and Sublette.

The statewide recover number rose by 30 Thursday to no stand at 1,241. Wyoming’s testing numbers increased by over 3,200 Thursday, now listed at 60,837.

Advertisement

Also, on Thursday, it was announced a contract healthcare worker from the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and is currently self-quarantined. The report stated the individual did not have any exposure to inmates at the state prison. An additional five prison staff members who had extended direct contact with the confirmed person are currently self-quarantining.

The report stated there are no positive cases within the inmate population at the state prison or, any other Wyoming prison at this time.

Advertisement

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Thursday: Albany (47, +1), Big Horn (27, +1), Campbell (74, -), Carbon (17, +1), Converse (17, -), Crook (9, +1), Fremont (360, +4), Goshen (8, -), Hot Springs (9, -), Johnson (18, -), Laramie (242, +3), Lincoln (37, +1), Natrona (148, +2), Niobrara (1, -), Park (80, +3), Platte (3, -), Sheridan (29, +2), Sublette (7, +1), Sweetwater (147, +1), Teton (148, +11), Uinta (175, +7), Washakie (38, -), and Weston (3, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Thursday: Albany (7), Big Horn (4), Campbell (19), Carbon (14), Converse (11), Fremont (52), Goshen (2), Hot Springs (3), Johnson (4), Laramie (117), Lincoln (8), Natrona (25), Niobrara (1), Park (9), Platte (1), Sheridan (9), Sublette (4), Sweetwater (11), Teton (33), Uinta (42), and Washakie (5).