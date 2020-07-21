Record 62 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Wyoming Monday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 21, 2020) — The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website reported a one-day record-setting high of 62 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday. The previous one-day record high was 43 on July 12. The total case count in the state is now 1,790.

For the 23rd straight day, Sweetwater County accounted for a least one of the state’s new cases. On Monday, eight more were accounted for, bringing the county’s total to 168, according to the WDH. Yesterday, the Sweetwater County District Board of Health stated of those officially diagnosed with COVID-19 there are currently 33 active patients with 134 now fully recovered. This number does not include the county’s probable cases. Sweetwater County has registered two of the state 24 COVID-19 related deaths.

For the third-day in-a-row, Teton County led the state in new cases reported with 15. Teton County has confirmed 36 new cases in those three days. The Teton District Health Officer has issued a new Public Health Order #20-6 for Teton County, WY, including the City of Jackson, requiring that adults wear face coverings when entering or inside a retail or commercial business to slow and contain the spread of COVID-19 in Teton County, WY. Read the related story here.

In all, 11 Wyoming counties showed an increase in their COVID-19 case count on Monday. Besides Sweetwater and Teton counties, Albany, Campbell, Carbon, Fremont, Laramie, Lincoln, Natrona, Sheridan, and Uinta counties had at least one new case.

Wyoming’s recovery number is now at 1,339, up 33 from Sunday. Statewide testing numbers, as of Monday’s report was 63,771.

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Monday: Albany (60, +9), Big Horn (27, -), Campbell (77, +3), Carbon (21, +2), Converse (18, -), Crook (9, -), Fremont (374, +5), Goshen (9, -), Hot Springs (11, -), Johnson (18, -), Laramie (261, +10), Lincoln (47, +5), Natrona (153, +3), Niobrara (1, -), Park (80, -), Platte (3, -), Sheridan (31, +1), Sublette (11, -), Sweetwater (168, +8), Teton (187, +15), Uinta (181, +1), Washakie (39, -), and Weston (4, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Monday: Albany (7), Big Horn (4), Campbell (19), Carbon (14), Converse (11), Fremont (52), Goshen (2), Hot Springs (3), Johnson (4), Laramie (122), Lincoln (13), Natrona (25), Niobrara (1), Park (9), Platte (1), Sheridan (9), Sublette (6), Sweetwater (13), Teton (36), Uinta (41), and Washakie (5).