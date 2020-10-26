Record cold high and low temperatures set Sunday

Wyo4News Staff,

(October 26, 2020) — The National Weather Service (NWS) chart shown above says it all. It was and is cold for this time of the year. Record-setting cold! According to weather sites that keep track of such things, Sweetwater County’s normal high temperatures for this time of the year should around 50 degrees with nighttime lows near 32.

The NWS in Riverton forecast calls for another record-setting cold morning with an expected high today of just around 21 degrees, another record. The good news in the forecast is that winds should be lighter at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight we should stay above zero, slightly, before starting to warm to the upper 30’s Tuesday and into the mid-40s by Wednesday.

