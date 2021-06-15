Record heat Monday… Even HOTTER today!

June 15, 2021 — According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Riverton, yesterday’s high temperature of 96 in Rock Springs set a new record for June 14. It was just short of the all-time record of 98 degrees set back on July 13, 2002.

Other record high temperatures were also set in other towns within the NWS-Riverton forecast areas. Record high temperatures were set in Riverton (101), Casper (99), Lander (97), Greybull (105), Worland (101), and Buffalo (19).

More records are expected to fall (or should we say rise) today. Rock Springs/Green River is expecting a high today of 102, which would not only be a record for the day but the all-time record temperature since NWS records started being kept in 1948. See the latest seven-day local forecast here.

Monday’s area high temperatures from NWS official reporting stations:

Rock Springs – 96

Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport – 93

Green River – 95

Farson – 91

Little America – 97

McKinnon – 92

Granger – 92

Atlantic City – 86

South Pass – 81

Riverton – 101

Lander – 97

Big Piney Airport – 90

Pinedale Airport – 88

Kemmerer – 90

