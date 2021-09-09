Record high temperatures today with elevated fire dangers

September 9, 2021 — Our area, and much of the state, will experience near or record high temperatures today and Friday. The National Weather Service in Riverton is calling for a record high today in Rock Springs of 89 degrees. The previous high temperature for September 9 was set back in 1974 at 86 degrees. Today’s high will also challenge Rock Springs’ all-time hottest September temperature of 91, set in 2006. The National Weather Service has been keeping Rock Springs weather history since 1948.

Friday’s local high temperature is expected to be 84, one degree less than the current record for September 10th of 85 achieved in 1959. The more seasonal mid-70s will return on Saturday and Sunday with a 20 to 30% chance of showers Friday night and Saturday. See the complete local seven-day forecast here.

A Fire Weather Watch will be in effect on Friday afternoon and evening due to a combination of very low humidity and winds gusting to 30 mph. The watch area includes all of Sweetwater County.