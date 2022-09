Recreation Centers closed Monday but splash pads are open

September 4, 2022 — With Monday being Labor Day, the Rock Springs Family Rec Center, Rock Springs Civic Center, and Green River Recreation Center will be closed for the day. Also, all City of Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County offices are closed for the holiday.

The White Mountain Golf Course in Rock Springs will remain open.

For those looking to be the record high temperatures we have been experiencing, the Rock Springs and Green River splash pads are all open today and Monday. After Monday, only the splash pad at Garnet Park will remain open until temperatures fall back into the 70s.