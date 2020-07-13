Recreational vehicle accident takes life of Sublette County teenager

PINEDALE, WYOMING (July 13, 2020) On July 12, at approximately 8:20 p.m., Sublette County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a rollover of a recreational vehicle near the Sublette and Lincoln County line. The reporting party advised a female occupant was not conscious or breathing and CPR instructions were given by Sublette County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers while Deputies and EMS responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, responders found a dune buggy to be rolled on its top and a female occupant unresponsive. Unfortunately, due to severe head injuries, the 14-year-old driver succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene. A helmet was in use at the time of the crash and the other juvenile occupant of the vehicle was taken to a nearby medical facility to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

This is Sublette County’s third traffic fatality this year.