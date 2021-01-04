Recycle those Christmas trees at these locations in RS and GR

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 4, 2021) – The Christmas season is over and the new year has begun, which means it’s time to take down those decorations and that includes the Christmas tree.

For many folks around the community, decorating a real Christmas tree is the only way to go, but that means they can’t just store the tree in the attic for next year. Rock Springs and Green River have ways to get rid of those trees free of charge.

In Rock Springs, if people drop off their tree at 200 Community Park Drive, the tree will become recycled mulch and used within the city’s parks and greenways. Trees can be dropped off until Sunday, Jan. 31, at no cost.

It’s important to remember that trees with lights and decorations still on them will not be accepted.

In Green River, Wyoming Waste Systems will dispose the trees, but the trees must be broken down and cut up.

At no charge, people can take the tree to the Green River Transfer Station, located at 2005 Uinta Drive.

Remember that winter storm that hit the area in September? Well, people can take their Christmas trees to the rodeo grounds where contractors have been grounding up trees since the storm. Again, it’s no charge to the public.

Contractors will begin grounding up the trees in a couple weeks