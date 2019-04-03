Recycling Center To Close Without Immediate Funding Support

The Ray Lovato Recycling Center Board of Directors has announced the center in Rock Springs will be closing without immediate funding support, and will need to cease operations on April 26, 2019. This will terminate over 200 recycling drop-offs. There will also be 100 weekly cardboard pick-ups that will cease operation. This will result in over 1.25 million pounds of recyclable products going to the landfill.

The Sweetwater County Solid Waste District #1 stopped funding the center in 2016, but was able to continue with the help from the City of Rock Springs. For the Recycling Center to make it through the fiscal year which ends June 30th, the Board has said they will need $189,000.

In January of 2018 the Board of Directors for the Recycling Center and Solid Waste District Board of Directors has been working on a partnership.

There will be a meeting on Tuesday, April 23rd at the Rock Springs Housing Authority office where a vote will take place on whether the Recycling Center will receive funding from the Solid Waste District Board. Those in support of the center can attend the meeting. If the center does not receive the vote it will cease operations on April 26, 2019.

The Board of Directors is encouraging those who support the Recycling Center to contact the Rock Springs City Council, Sweetwater County Commission, and Solid Waste District Board and Staff.

