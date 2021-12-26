Recycling center urges you to bring in your holiday paper/carboard waste

December 26, 2021 — From the Ray Lovato Recycling Center

With the holiday season upon us, Ray Lovato Recycling Center urges our community members to recycle all of their wrapping paper, brown packing paper, paperboard, cardboard boxes, and holiday cards. The Ray Lovato Recycling Center, located at 100 Sheridan Street in Rock Springs, offers convenient 24-hour drop-off just outside the facility. While the Center will be closed on Christmas Day, it will re-open on Monday, December 27 at 8:00 AM. If the garage door is closed, honk your horn, and our staff will be happy to assist in

your drop-off.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement



“The period from Thanksgiving to New Year is by far the busiest time of the year for the Recycling Center, “stated

Board President Devon Brubaker. “Due to the ongoing pandemic, the markets for recycling are still strong, meaning

that every piece of recycling brought to the Center will help us continue providing services well into the future. We

urge all residents to do their part to prolong the life of our local landfill by recycling.”

Accepted cardboard and paper products include corrugated cardboard boxes, magazines, office paper of all colors,

newspapers, paperboard (cereal boxes), aluminum cans, plastics (#’s 1, 2, 3, 5, and 7), unsolicited direct mail, and

phone books. Staff requests that all cardboard be broken down and emptied of styrofoam, packing peanuts, and

plastic wrap to allow for more space and easier processing. Over the next two months, residents should expect to

see an increased amount of baled recyclables in and around the Center waiting to go to market as demand for

trucking makes it difficult to schedule shipments.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement



For those community members looking to volunteer this holiday season, the Recycling Center is always looking for

volunteers to help sort and process recyclables. For more information regarding recycling, contact Devon

Brubaker at (307) 352-6880 x102.



About the Ray Lovato Recycling Center

The Ray Lovato Recycling Center is a local non-profit 501(c)3 organization that provides recycling services to all of

Sweetwater County. The Center diverts over 1.96 million pounds of waste from local landfills each year. Material

accepted for recycling includes corrugated cardboard boxes, magazines, office paper of all colors, newspapers,

paperboard (cereal boxes), aluminum cans, plastics (#’s 1, 2, 3, 5, and 7), unsolicited direct mail, and phone books.