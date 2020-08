Darrian Mechling

[email protected]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (August 27, 2020) PRESS RELEASE — Red Cross of Wyoming is assisting one adult who was displaced by a fire on August 23, 2020.

The fire happened at the Guest Ranch Motel. Assistance was provided for lodging and other immediate needs. Further assistance will be provided as needed.

If you have questions please contact Disaster Program Manager Libby Cave at (307) 274-7758; [email protected]