Red Cross Standing By to Assist at Pedro Mountain Fire

Rawlins, Wyoming — Red Cross of Wyoming is standing by to assist those impacted by the Pedro Mountain Fire in Carbon County.

Advertisement

Assistance will be provided in coordination with Carbon County Emergency Management. Evacuation shelter and other assistance can be provided as needed.

Those seeking assistance can reach the Red Cross at 307-222-8272.

For more information, contact Disaster Program Manager Gehrig Haberstock at 307-251-2231 or [email protected]

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, the Pedro Mountain Fire has burned 10,255 acres as of Wednesday morning, growing 9% from Tuesday. The fire, which is 40 miles north of Rawlins, is only 10% contained.

Advertisement

The lightning-caused fire was reported on Aug. 24 and is burning in sage, grass, juniper and pine stands. It has burned three structures.