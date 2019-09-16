Red Cross, Sublette Co. Unified Fire to install free smoke alarms

Pinedale, Wyoming — Red Cross of Wyoming is coordinating with Sublette County Unified Fire to install free smoke alarms for the residents of Sublette County.

The event is part of the American Red Cross Home Fire Campaign and will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28.

In addition to installing free smoke alarms, families will receive information about creating an evacuation and communication plan. Appointments take less than 30 minutes.

In a home fire, a person may have just two minutes to get out. It has been shown that smoke alarms give extra time to escape from a burning building.

People should also have plans in place for escaping or evacuating their homes in any disaster.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 307-439-4167 or email [email protected].