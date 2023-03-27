Red Desert Humane Society hosts live video fundraising event

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — There is no better way to raise money than to bring fun, games, and furry loved ones into the mix. This week, the Rock Springs Humane Society along with the Jordan’s Way organization will be hosting a live feed event raising money for the shelter.

Jordan’s Way is an organization that strives to promote meaningful animal welfare stories that push people to adopt. Through their social media platforms and community outreach, they create a sense of “buzz” around different facilities bringing more members of their respected community to adopt pets. The organization began due to Kris Rotunda’s (founder) dog Jordan passing away. Jordan spent the first 3.5 years of her life behind shelter walls being overlooked and the last 11 years of her life in Rotunda’s arms eventually passing from cancer. Since then Rotunda has made it his mission to bring awareness to shelter animals around the country all while giving them the attention they deserve.

Jordan’s Way is currently on a National Tour of visiting different animal shelters within all 50 states of the United States. With each shelter they attend, the team raises money through their Facebook Live Feed and donates that money to the shelter. Each donation received will access a new activity for shelter staff and volunteers to participate in. These activities are things such as getting peanut butter licked off by a dog, getting pied in the face, ice buckets, and more!

The Red Desert Humane Society has been chosen to represent the State of Wyoming for the National Tour bringing the Jordan’s Way team right here to Rock Springs. This Wednesday, March 29 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. the Jordan’s Way team will be live on the Red Desert Humane Society’s Facebook page bringing the community live entertainment with each donation they receive.

One of the biggest goals the Red Desert Humane Society set was if they raise $5,000, Heidi, Shelter Manager, will get an entire bucket of slime dumped on her head! That is only one of the many goals the shelter has set.

Red Desert Humane Society is very excited to be apart of this National Tour and is hoping the community will take the time to donate during their live feed.