Red Desert Humane Society to hold adoption event at Petco

Ryker is currently up for adoption – photo courtesy of the Red Desert Humane Society

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Tomorrow, Saturday, March 18 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:30/3 p.m., the Red Desert Humane Society will be hosting an adoption event at Petco, located at the White Mountain Mall in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

The adoption event will feature Ryker (pictured above) for as long as he decides to stay, and some of the cats from the shelter. Potential adopters will need to fill out an application and go through the same preliminary adoption process just as they would if they were adopting from the shelter. If you can’t make it to the adoption event, but want to meet some of the animals up for adoption, please call to make an appointment. Community members interested in adopting from the shelter can view their list of available animals here or you can see current animals on their Facebook Page.

The shelter is still on a mostly appointment-based schedule, with some open house days. People can call to see when those days will be or watch their Facebook Page as they will post the days they will be open. They ask that interested parties call 307-362-1636 to schedule a time to meet their animals.

The Red Desert Humane Society is always looking for volunteers to help clean and interact with the animals and is gladly accepting donations of all kinds. Donations they will take include food, litter, cleaning supplies, treats, chews, toys, beds, blankets, and monetary donations.