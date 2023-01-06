Red Desert Humane Society to hold adoption event at Square State Brewing

Photo courtesy of Red Desert Humane Society

Carly Eversole, [email protected]

Rock Springs, Wyoming – Saturday, January 7 from 1-3 p.m. the Red Desert Humane Society(RDHS) will be having their Pints and Puppies adoption event at Square State Brewing.

The adoption event will feature nine puppies born at the shelter and are now ready for their forever homes. The puppies are a mixed breed and are seven weeks old as of yesterday!

Potential adopters will need to fill out an application and go through the same preliminary adoption process just as they would if they were adopting from the shelter.

In addition, Square State Brewing will be offering anyone who brings in a donation for RDHS a 10% discount on their bar tab.

RDHS did see an increase in cat adoptions for the month of December and is excited about that trend. Currently available for adoption at the shelter are 12 dogs and 21 cats. Community members interested in adopting from the shelter can view their list of available animals here. The shelter is still on an appointment-based schedule and asks that interested parties call 307-362-1636 to schedule a time to meet their animals.

As always, the RDHS is always looking for volunteers to help clean and interact with the animals and is gladly accepting donations of all kinds.