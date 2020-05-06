Red Desert Humane Society houses five dogs with help of “Dog Is My CoPilot”

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 6, 2020) — On Saturday, May 2, the Red Desert Humane Society (RDHS) shared a message on their Facebook page after they helped a shelter in New Mexico in housing five of their dogs. The dogs were flown as a part of Dog Is My CoPilot. There was space for the dogs and RDHS was able to help out. Read the full statement below.

Advertisement

The RDHS helps our local RSAC and GRAC whenever it’s needed. We also help shelters in surrounding cities as much as we can. Our local shelters and most in Wyoming have been doing really good with adoptions. So when we were asked to help a shelter in New Mexico, we said absolutely!! A big thank you to Lydia with GRAC for organizing everything! Huge thank you to Peter with Dog Is My CoPilot, for getting these sweet babies to us and transporting more to surrounding States. What he does is amazing!!! Thank you to Cember, one of our board members, for volunteering her time to help today! These babies will be available in a couple of weeks. Keep your eye on our “Dogs currently available” album under photos, as they become available that is where we will post them.