Red Desert Rodeo Parade hits the streets this Saturday

Photo courtesy of the Red Desert Rodeo website

July 22, 2024 — Wyo4News

Who doesn’t love a parade? This Saturday morning, the annual Red Desert Roundup Rodeo Parade will wind its way through Downtown Rock Springs. The parade start time will be at 10 a.m. According to parade officials, around 70 entries will participate in this year’s event, with John Hay III and Ozzie Hay serving as the Grand Marshalls.

Parade Route

The parade will again begin at B and Broadway, proceed east on Broadway under the underpass, and continue on M Street. It will then turn left onto Pilot Butte to K Street, from K Street to North Front to Elk, and continue on Grant and over the overpass.

Parade Entry Check-In

For those who have entries in the parade, you are asked to check in at the old hospital parking lot at the top of C Street in order to pick up your parade number and your parade placement. Large entries are asked to check in no later than 8 a.m., with small entires checking in by 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.