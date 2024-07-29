Red Desert Rodeo Parade winners announced

Wyo4News Photo

July 29, 2024 — Wyo4News

Congratulations to the Sweetwater Combined Communication Center (911). Their entry in Saturday’s Red Desert Roundup Rodeo parade through Downtown Rock Springs was named the best overall entry.

Many other winners were also announced in a variety of categories:

Political: 1st Place – Cody Wylie, 2nd Place – Terry Ellison, 3rd Place – Taylor Jones

Commercial: 1st Place – LJD Towing and Recovery, 2nd Place – AC Egbert and 4H, 3rd Place – Ocean Water Spa and Boutique

Civic: 1st Place – Sweetwater Combined Communication Center (911), 2nd Place – Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 3rd Place – Fire District #1



Fraternal: 1st Place – Sweetwater Shrine Club White Fire Truck, 2nd Place – Sweetwater Shrine Club Duce Coupes, 3rd Place – Sweetwater Shrine Club Red Fire Truck

General: 1st Place – Jerry Callahan as Uncle Sam, 2nd Place – J.R. Simplot, 3rd Place – Maynard’s Tractors

Youth Organization Category: 1st Place – Community Connections, 2nd Place – Rock Springs High School Cheer Team, 3rd Place – Top of The Rock Wrestling Club

Band: 1st Place – E.I.O Band,

Equestrian: 1st Place – Ashton Folks, 2nd Place – Kennedy Kleinlein,

Religious: 1st Place – Restoration Ministry,



Motor Sports: 1st Place – Sweetwater Snowpokes, 2nd Place – Southwest Wyoming BMX, 3rd Place – Booth/Amrine Racing

Military: 1st Place – Bravo Battery 2/300 Field Artillery Battalion

Prizes can be picked up after Monday, July 29th, at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce.