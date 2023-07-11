Red Desert Round-Up Rodeo Parade ready for another successful year

Wyo4News Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Red Desert Round-Up Rodeo is approaching and with that comes the most anticipated parade of the summer! With another parade in the works, the Red Desert Round-Up Rodeo Committee is looking forward to having another incredible event for all community members to enjoy.

Backstory of Red Desert Round-Up Parade

The Red Desert Round-Up Parade began in 1978, which is the same year the rodeo was introduced. Peggy Little, Parade Organizer, explained that the parade was first ran by the Downtown Rock Springs merchants and then in 1982 the Red Desert Round-Up Committee took the parade over. At that time, the Rock Springs Police Department helped with the parade as well. Since then the Red Desert-Round Up Committee continues the legacy each year, providing even more floats and entertainment for the community to enjoy.

Parade Registration Information

Little states that on average the parade usually consists of around 80 floats each year, but has seen as low as 75 and as high as 123. Registration for the parade will take place at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce. Entires must be submitted by July 21, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. “I’ve got a lot of entries already, I’ve got a lot of new entries, hoping to get some of our old entries in there too”, stated Little.

Grand Marshal’s of the Parade

This year, the Red Desert Round-Up Committee is excited to announce Owners of Santa Fé Southwest Grill, Cory Gardner and Shane Patterson as the Grand Marshal’s. On why they were chosen this year, Little states, “Santa Fé has been a huge supporter of the rodeo for many, many years and we just thought they deserved it this year.”

Parade Route

The parade route is the same as in years past. Check in will begin at the top of C St. directly off of Norton, Staging will begin on B St. with entry #1 at the corner of B St and Broadway, from there the parade will go East on Broadway, Under the underpass, to continue on M, left on Pilot Butte to K St, K St to North Front Street, North Front to a right turn on Elk St, and over the A St. overpass. The Judges Stand will be in front of the WWII Memorial.

Rodeo Royalty

Taylor Hernandez – Rodeo Princess

Bio from Red Desert Round-Up Rodeo website: “Taylor graduated 8th grade from the one-room Thoman Ranch School as an honor student and will be a freshman at Green River High School. She is the 5th generation to work on her family’s ranch at Fontenelle. She is in the Corral Crew 4-H club in 11 disciplines including livestock, shooting sports, and fashion. Taylor’s passions include anything to do with horses, singing, guitar, writing, and Kenpo karate. She plans to become a lawyer.”

Izabelle Pedri – Rodeo Jr. Princess

Bio from Red Desert Round-Up Rodeo website: “Izabelle will be in the 7th grade at Rock Springs Junior High. She is a member of Corral Crew 4-H, Wild West Outlaw’s, Sweetwater County Sorting Club, Student Council, Rock Springs City League softball, and the Lady Ballers traveling basketball team. She has won several horse all arounds, was a citizenship award recipient, and an honor student. She enjoys riding horses, spending time with family, and wants to see others succeed.”

Ashten Folks – Junior Princess Attendant

Bio from Red Desert Round-Up Rodeo website: “From Rock Springs, Ashten will be a 6th grader at Farson-Eden Elementary. She is in the Sagehoppers 4-H horse and beef club, Sweetwater County 4-H Shooting Sports, Hotdoggers 4-H dog project, and Wild West Outlaws Gymkhana where she has won several awards. She enjoys riding her horse, basketball, and dirt biking. She wants to be a role model to younger girls by reinforcing their dreams can come true by believing in themselves.”

Be sure to grab some sunscreen, drinks, family and friends for the upcoming Red Desert Round Up Rodeo Parade happening July 29, 2023 beginning at 10:00 a.m.