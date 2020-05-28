Red Desert Roundup festivities officially not going to happen in 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 28, 2020) — The Red Desert Roundup Rodeo was to have taken place in late July in Rock Springs at the Sweetwater County Event Complex. But yesterday event officials announced that the event will not be taking place this year.

Advertisement

Here is a Wednesday post from the events Facebook page, “This is a decision that we have not taken lightly, and we have done so with the highest regard for public health and the well-being of all our sponsors, vendors, volunteers, stock contractor and all rodeo athletes and fans. We have been monitoring updates from the State of Wyoming, CDC as well as those from our local officials. This rodeo takes several months of preparation, which would incompatible with the state health orders and guidance on social distancing.”

Not only has the rodeo been canceled, but according to the same Facebook post, so has their annual golf tournament and Downtown Rock Springs parade.

Advertisement... Story continues below

The Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo, scheduled for June 5-6 in Green River, will not take place on those dates. A post last Thursday on their Facebook page states, “The Committee is discussing alternate plans that may allow the rodeo to be moved to a later date this summer or held in June of 2021.”

On Wednesday, Governor Mark Gordon made it official on what most state residents knew was probably coming. For the first time in 124 years, Cheyenne’s Frontier Days will not be taking place in July due to safety concerns relating to COVID-19. In addition to the cancelation of what is billed as the “World’s Largest Outdoor Rodeo and Western Celebration”, rodeos in Cody, Casper, Thermopolis, Sheridan, and Laramie were also announced as canceled.