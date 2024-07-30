Red Desert Roundup Rodeo issues statement on horse heart attack

Photo by Wyo4News

June 11, 2024 – Wyo4News

The Red Desert Roundup Rodeo, a cherished annual event in Rock Springs, thrilled attendees on the weekend of July 26th and 27th. However, the festivities were marred by tragedy when one of the rodeo’s beloved steer horses suddenly passed away during a performance.

Dr. Paul Zancanella, the attending doctor, quickly determined that a heart attack caused the horse’s death. In response to this heartbreaking incident, the Red Desert Roundup Rodeo released a statement, which we have transcribed below.

Statement from the Red Desert Roundup Rodeo:

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of a beloved steer wrestling horse due to a heart attack during Saturday night’s rodeo performance. This tragic event has deeply affected all of us within the rodeo community.



Dr. Paul Zancanella was present and tended to the horse. According to Dr. Zancanella, the horse suffered from a cardiac event.



The safety and welfare of all animals and participants in our rodeo events are of paramount importance. We adhere strictly to the highest standards of care and treatment for rodeo livestock, as outlined in the Rodeo Code of Practice and other relevant guidelines. Our commitment includes ensuring that all rodeo personnel are adequately trained and that our facilities meet stringent safety requirements.



Just as humans can experience sudden medical emergencies, so too can our animal athletes. The heart attack suffered by the horse was a natural and unforeseeable medical event, unrelated to any injury or stress from the competition. Such incidents, while rare, remind us of the inherent vulnerabilities of all living beings. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated veterinary team for their swift and professional response. Their expertise and immediate action are crucial in managing the health and welfare of our livestock during the events.



To the cowboy who lost not just a partner in competition but a cherished member of his horse family, we offer our deepest condolences. The bond between a cowboy and his horse is profound, and the loss is felt deeply by all who understand the dedication and love involved in such a partnership.



We regret that this unfortunate incident occurred during a live performance, witnessed by families and fans. Our rodeo events are meant to celebrate the skill and spirit of both human and animal athletes, and it is with heavy hearts that we acknowledge the sorrow this event has brought to our community.



We appreciate the support and understanding of our fans and participants during this difficult time. Our commitment to the welfare of our animals remains unwavering, and we will continue to uphold the highest standards of care in all our future events.