Red Desert RoundUp Rodeo kicks off a full weekend of events

Wyo4News Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Get ready for a weekend of fun with the Red Desert RoundUp Rodeo! The full itinerary for the weekend can be found below!

Friday, July 28, 2023: Wrangler National Patriot Night

Golf Tournament – White Mountain Golf Course; Check-in will be held from 7:00 a.m. – 7:45 a.m.; Shotgun begins at 8:00 a.m.

Mutton Busting (*Pre-Show) – Ages 7 and under (50lbs or less).

Kids Calf Scramble (*Pre-Show) – Ages 5-12; Children can win a cash prize by pulling a ribbon off a calf’s tail; All participants will win a sucker and coupon from McDonald’s.

Teen Cash Scramble (*Pre-Show) – Ages 13-17; First 50 ticketed teenagers in the gate qualify for a chance to compete for $500 along with many other prizes! Registration takes place under the grandstand.

Rodeo – Gates open at 6:00, Pre-show at 7:00 p.m., Performance at 8:00 p.m.

Live Music – Following the conclusion of the rodeo; The Ramblin Band.

Saturday, July 29, 2023: Wrangler Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night

Red Desert RoundUp Parade – 10:00 a.m.

Mutton Busting (*Pre-Show) – Ages 7 and under (50lbs or less); Free to participate.

Kids Calf Scramble (*Pre-Show) – Ages 5-12; Children can win a cash prize by pulling a ribbon off a calf’s tail; All participants will win a sucker and coupon from McDonald’s.

Adult Cash Scramble (*Pre-Show) – Ages 13-17; First 50 ticketed adults through the gate qualify for a chance to compete for $1,000 along with many other prizes! Registration takes place under the grandstand.

Rodeo – Gates open at 6:00, Pre-show at 7:00 p.m., Performance at 8:00 p.m.

Live Music – Following the conclusion of the rodeo; The Ramblin Band.

Ticket Information

(Available at the Gate or RS/GR Chamber of Commerces)

Senior: 60+ – $14

Adult: 12-59 – $16

Child: 5-11 – $8 / 4 & under – FREE