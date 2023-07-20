Red Desert RoundUp Rodeo to take place next weekend

Wyo4News Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Red Desert RoundUp Rodeo is ready to kick off next Friday and Saturday, July 28th and 29th! Starting at 7:00 p.m. each night, spectators can get ready with a pre-show filled with activities for both kids and adults. The rodeo will officially be kicking off at 8:00 p.m. each night with professional contestants ready to showcase their skills!

Backstory of the Red Desert RoundUp Rodeo

The Red Desert RoundUp Rodeo began in 1978 with the original stock contractor and promoter being Roy Honeycutt and Sons. Honeycutt chose the last weekend in July due to the amount of rodeos within a 400 mile radius and to this day, that same weekend has been solidified for when the Red Desert RoundUp Rodeo takes place. The committee that held the rodeo together through its early stages included Bill Luzmoor, Dick Schmidt, Jay Hicks, Ray Sarcletti, Deryl Sweat, Jerry Ferguson, Jack Simmermann, Rose Belmain, Gary Bailiff, Chuck Bonomo and many more.

The Announcer of the Show

The announcer for the show is picked by the stock contractor each year. Johnny Pope was the announcer for many years and was most known for his announcements on horseback. Chad Nicholson was another outstanding announcer as well, but unfortunately passed away in 2019. Since then, Steve Kenyon has been the voice of the Red Desert RoundUp Rodeo for many years and can also be found on the Cowboy Channel and his hosting of the Western Sports Roundup.

Current Committee

In total there are seven committee members who keep the show rolling. The committee includes Travis Garrison the President, who oversees tickets, Kim Little the Vice President who looks over the arena and all special events, Lauren Reed the Treasurer and is in charge of the website, advertising, the program, and the golf tournament, as well as Peggy Little the Secretary who takes care of the parade and VIP booth, Richard Haskell who is in charge of security, Rick Hawkins who takes care of the grounds, and lastly Bobby Todd who handles concessions.

Specialty Acts

The current Red Desert RoundUp committee partners with their stock contractor, Powder River Rodeo out of Riverton, WY, to help choose the specialty acts each year. This year the crowd can be enticed with Felix Santana and Dennis Halstead as the Rodeo Clown.

Pre-show Activities

Mutton Busting – Friday & Saturday | Ages 7 and under and 50 lbs or less

Kids Calf Scramble – Friday & Saturday | Children will to win a cash prize by pulling a ribbon off a calf’s tail. All children will receive a sucker and coupon from McDonalds

Teen Cash Scramble – Friday | First 50 ticketed teenagers (13-17) in the gate qualify for a chance to compete for $500 along with many other prizes | Registration under grandstands

Adult Cash Scramble – Fist 50 ticketed adults (18 & up) in the gate qualify for a chance to compete for $1,000 along with many other prizes | Registration under grandstands

Themed Nights

This year the committee directly worked with Wrangler to host two themed nights for the rodeo. Friday nights themed night will be “Patriot Night” so be sure to dress in red, white, and blue, whereas Saturday is “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” so gear up with all the pink you can!

Tickets

Tickets for the Red Desert RoundUp Rodeo can be purchased at the Rock Springs and Green River Chamber of Commerces or at the gate.

Senior: ages 60 and older – $14

Adult: ages 12-59 – $16

Child: 5-11 – $8 / 4 & under – FREE

Enter to win tickets from WyoRadio here!