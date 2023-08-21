Red Flag Alert in effect for parts of Sweetwater County

August 21, 2023 — The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag Alert for some of the higher elevations of Sweetwater County and most of Fremont County until 8 p.m. today.

A Red Flag Alert means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Weather forecasters are looking at area humidity levels at less than 20% today, with winds gusts to 35 mph. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 80s to the low 90s.

The area fire dangers should lower this week as the area is expecting rain showers as early as Tuesday. A better chance of rain will occur on Wednesday and Thursday caused by the tropical storm Hilary that is making its way through Southern California and Nevada today.