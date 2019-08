Rock Springs, WY (8/28/19) – The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag Warning for Sweetwater, Sublette, Lincoln, Uinta, and Fremont counties from 12:00 p.m until 8:00 p.m. tonight.

Today’s warmer temperature, low humidities, and gusty afternoon winds will create

erratic fire behavior and possible new fire starts. Humidity in some areas could be as low as 9%.