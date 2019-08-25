Red Flag Warning In Effect For Sweetwater And Surrounding Counties

Rock Springs, WY (8/25/19) – A very low humidity and gusting wind day has caused the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming to issue a Red Flag Warning for Sweetwater, Sublette, Fremont and Lincoln counties from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. today.

Area winds art expected to blow out of the west between 20 and 30 mph with gusts between 40 and 50 mph in some areas.

Humidity levels are expected to be between 13 and 15% most of the day.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior and new fire starts.