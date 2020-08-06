Red Flag Warning in effect this afternoon and evening

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 6, 2020) — The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag Warning for Sweetwater County, Lincoln, and Uinta counties. This warning includes Rock Springs, Green River, and Flaming Gorge. The warning is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. today.

Advertisement

Low humidity, along with hot temperatures and possible strong gusty winds, will create erratic fire behavior, and new fire starts. Winds will be from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph, but some areas could experience winds gusts to 35 mph. Humidity could be as low as eight percent, with temperatures ranging from 85 to 90 degrees.

See Thursday’s local weather forecast by clicking here.