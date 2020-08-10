Red Flag Warning issued for Sweetwater County, other areas in Wyoming

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (August 10, 2020) — Sweetwater County and other areas in southwest Wyoming, central Wyoming, and northeast Wyoming have had a Red Flag Warning issued. It started at 12 p.m. on Monday, August 10, and will go until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.