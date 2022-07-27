Reduced speeds on I-80 due to bridge work

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Reiman Corp, will be pouring a bridge deck on the westbound lane of I-80 the night of July 28, 2022, between Rock Springs and Green River.

Those traveling shall expect delays the night of July 28 continuing into the following day and are advised to plan accordingly. During the work and four hours thereafter, traffic will be reduced to 10 MPH within the lane closure. Then traffic will be reduced to 25 MPH for the next 20 hours while the concrete sets properly.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers, and obey all traffic control devices. For more information on road construction, closures, and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.