Regional Airport closed, expected to open mid-day today

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 9, 2020) — According to a post on the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Facebook page this morning, the airport remains closed.

The post was updated around 6:30 a.m. stating, “We received another round of light snow overnight. Once the sun comes up and temperatures rise, which is expected to occur this morning, we should have fairly good success in getting the 67 lane miles of airport pavement cleared off.

Once we have a safe runway and taxiway system for aircraft, we will reopen the runway. As of now, we are still expecting this to occur by mid-day.”