Regional Track and Field results for Tigers and Wolves

May 16, 2021 — The Rock Springs and Green River High School track and field teams competed in the 4A West Regional meet in Riverton. A local highlight in the girls’ completion was Green River’s Lilian Munoz winning the championship in the 300 Meter Hurdles. Hayden Roberts of Green River won the championship in the Boys High Jump competition.

In the Girls team competition, Rock Springs finished seventh with 40, Green River eighth with 35 points. Casper Natrona won the event with 174.5 points. In the Boys team race, Rock Springs finished third, tallying 90 points. Green River was fourth with 63.5 points. Casper Natrona also won the Boys team competition with 194 points.

Top five Lady Tiger and Lady Wolves performances:

400 Meter Dash – 3. Aubrielle Maes (RS)

800 Meter Run – 4. Aubrielle Maes (RS)

100 Meter Hurdles – 5. Lilian Munoz (GR)

300 Meter Hurdles – 1. Lilian Munoz (GR) – Regional Champion

1600 Sprint Medley – 5. Rock Springs (Ava Andrews, Annette Proa, Cali Polastro, Aubrielle Maes)

High Jump – 2. Kaelea Gibson (GR), 3. Cali Polastro (RS), 5. Autumn Casey (GR)

Discuss – Kameron Wilson (RS)

Top five Tigers and Wolves performances:

200 Meter Dash – 5. Andrew Skorcz (RS)

400 Meter Dash – 4. Zach Tranchitella (RS)

800 Meter Run – 2. Charles Fossey (RS)

1600 Meter Run – 3. Charles Fossey (RS)

3200 Meter Run – 3. Greg Sherwin (GR)

110 Meter Hurdles – 4. Hayden Roberts (GR), 5. Christopher Wilson (GR)

300 Meter Hurdles – 5. Hayden Roberts (GR)

4X100 Meter Relay – 4. Rock Springs (Saben Carlsen, Cadon Shaklee,, Issac Schoenfeld, Andrew Skorca

4X400 Meter Relay – 3. Rock Springs (Andrew Skorcz, Zaach Tranchitella, Kamren Santhuff, Taden Morrell)

4X800 Meter Relay – 3. Rock Springs (Charles Fossey, Taden Morrell, Zach Tranchitella, Kamren Santhuff)

1600 Sprint Medley – 2. Rock Springs (Brock Bider, Zach Tranchitella, Charles Fossey, Saben Carlsen)

High Jump – 1. Hayden Roberts (GR) Regional Champion, 4. Porter Chubb (RS), 5. Trevor Brangham

Pole Vault – 3. (tie) Porter Chubb (RS), Kyle Cahill (RS)

Long Jump – 5. Christopher Wilson (GR)

Triple Jup – 3. Christopher Wilson (GR), 5. Trevor Brangham (GR)

Discuss – 4. Colton Carlson (RS)