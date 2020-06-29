Register now for Sheriff’s July recreational boating safety course

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING, (June 29, 2020) — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit has begun taking registrations for their annual recreational boating safety courses. The classes are free and open to the public for ages eight and up. Space is limited to allow for proper health and safety precautions, so those interested are encouraged to register in advance.

Advertisement





According to a post on their Facebook page, two beginner classes and one advanced class have been scheduled. The beginner classes are scheduled for Friday, July 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, July 18, from 8 to 10 a.m. The advanced course is scheduled for Saturday, July 18, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Training topics will include common terminology, trailering, marlinspike seamanship, docking and mooring, navigation, vessel handling, weather conditions, communications, safety/emergency equipment and procedures, state law, and more. Federally certified law enforcement training instructors will lead the class.

Advertisement

All classes will be held in the Sheriff’s Office training room at the Sweetwater County Justice Complex located at 50140B U.S. Highway 191 South in Rock Springs.

To register or for more information, contact Sergeant Steve Powell at (307) 922-5337 or email at [email protected]