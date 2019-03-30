Register now for the 12th Annual KD Foundation Color Rush Run/Walk taking place Saturday, May 4.

The 2019 Color Rush will start at 11:00 am near Coal Train Coffee Depot location on South Main Street and will make its way through parts of Rock Springs. While on the walk/run participants will be doused in colored powder, though there is an option to walk color-free. Following the run a barbecue will take place back at Coal Train Coffee.

All proceeds go to support Type 1 Diabetic children in Sweetwater County. This includes providing medical alert jewelry, financial hardship grants, college scholarships, funding for diabetes camps and more.

To register, stop by Daniel’s Jewelry on 617 Broadway in downtown Rock Springs. Register by April 5 and receive a free t-shirt.

To find out more about the KD Foundation or the Color Rush please contact their Facebook page, or call Daniel’s Jewelry at 307-362-8040.