Register now for the 2019 Bikes and Bears Giveaway!

It’s that time of year again! Infinity Power and Controls is now allowing sign-ups for their 11th Annual Bikes and Bears Giveaway!

They’ll be giving away 200 bears to children ages 0-6 and 120 bikes to children ages 7-11.

Registration begins Monday, November 18 and will end on Friday, December 13. Registration kiosks are available at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, the Green River Chamber of Commerce, and Ace Hardware in Rock Springs. You can also register online here.

The drawing will be held on Sunday, December 15. Winners will be notified by telephone and via the Infinity Power & Controls Facebook page, the WyoRadio Facebook page, and the Wyo4News Facebook page.

Scan the QR Code below to sign up online.