Registration For Family Recreation Center Ice Skating Classes Begins Today

Rock Springs, WY (9/23/19) – Register for ice skating lessons begins today at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center. You can register for participants age four and up in person or over the phone (307-352-1440).

According to the Family Recreation Center Fall Activity Guide, current classes are filled on a first-come, first-serve basis with waiting lists available. Additional classes may be added. There is a limited amount of spaces available.

You must have an active Family Recreation Center membership to register. Lessons will start on Monday, September 30 with scheduled lessons on Mondays and Wednesdays or Tuesdays and Thursdays or Saturdays.

A signed waiver from a parent or guardian (18+) is required before first lesson begins.