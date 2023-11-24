Registration opens for the 2024 Youth Developmental Basketball

This is a non-competitive learning league where kids are placed on teams based on which grade they are in.

November 25, 2023 — The 2024 Youth Developmental Basketball for 1st through 3rd-grade kids open registration starts on Monday, Nov. 27th at 6:00 a.m. This is a non-competitive learning league where kids are placed on teams based on which grade they are in.

The season runs from Jan. 14th to Mar. 2nd on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Parents are needed to volunteer to coach to make this program a success. There are no extra practices, and guidelines will be given to teach skills. Register in person or online at Rock Springs Civic Center (activityreg.com). The registration fee is $35.00.